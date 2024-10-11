Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in ARM were worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 340,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,359,389. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.91. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.98.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

