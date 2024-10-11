Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,271. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

