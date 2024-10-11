Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $26.67 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

