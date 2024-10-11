Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,006 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

EMR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.33. 54,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

