Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 10,990 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. 149,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,012,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

