Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,227 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 592,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 623,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $69,412,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. 192,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

