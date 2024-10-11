Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 6,732 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. 231,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.40%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.