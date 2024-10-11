Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 585,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.89. 20,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

