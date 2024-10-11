Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$1.10. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 248,194 shares trading hands.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$487.14 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freegold Ventures

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 602,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$487,620.00. Insiders bought 1,272,000 shares of company stock worth $862,818 in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

