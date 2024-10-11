Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Frontier has a market cap of $7.54 million and $800,152.02 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,320,265 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

