FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Announces None Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64.

FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

