Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $801,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -351.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Stories

