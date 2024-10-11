Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $31,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 684,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 295,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 74,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

