Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $34,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,128,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 348,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,408,000 after acquiring an additional 97,648 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 826,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 49.8% in the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,076 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

