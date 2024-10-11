Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at $170,572,774.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,043,960.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,597. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

