Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 60.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 70,764 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 265.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 382,223 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 277,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $14.33 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

