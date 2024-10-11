Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,376 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 994,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 441,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,872,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

