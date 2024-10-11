FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Reduced by Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.31. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CP. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$112.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$112.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

