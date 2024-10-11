FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Issued By Raymond James

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Champion Iron Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of C$467.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.50 million.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.