FY2025 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.