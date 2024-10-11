FY2025 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.