Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 306.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GANX

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GANX opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gain Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman Khalid Islam acquired 50,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.