Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Sells C$89,595.00 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Judith Mosely sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$89,595.00.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.91 on Friday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16. The company has a market cap of C$490.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of C$87.52 million for the quarter.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

