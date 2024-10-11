GAMMA Investing LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.