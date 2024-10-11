GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

MTH opened at $191.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

