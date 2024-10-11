GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 370 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $154.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

