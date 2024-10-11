GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

