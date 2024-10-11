GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 103 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 481.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 571,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after buying an additional 225,832 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $24,670,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

