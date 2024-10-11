GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Friday. 214,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,823. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

