Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.60. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 735,960 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 72,849 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 1,233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 535,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

