GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised GAP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE GAP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 1,775,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. GAP has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

