Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Update

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 973,700 shares, a growth of 980.7% from the September 15th total of 90,100 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Garden Stage Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:GSIW opened at $1.74 on Friday. Garden Stage has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Garden Stage Company Profile

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

