GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $308.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $270.11 and last traded at $268.64, with a volume of 785186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.62.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.76.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.