Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.29. The stock had a trading volume of 200,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $175.86.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

