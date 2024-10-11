Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GEL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. 32,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,460. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $30,003.47. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,096.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

