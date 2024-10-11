Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,146,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 577,457 shares.The stock last traded at $23.57 and had previously closed at $23.59.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

