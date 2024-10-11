Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of GNGBY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 6,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.85 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.