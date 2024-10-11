GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFL shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

GFL ENVIRON-TS Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.