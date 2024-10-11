Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.0 million-$362.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.5 million. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.250 EPS.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $70.16 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

