Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $359-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.37 million. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.25 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
