Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Set at C$28.50 by Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$28.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.54. 357,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,481. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.55. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$19.33 and a one year high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In other news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.