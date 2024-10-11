Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 12,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 78,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 375.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

