Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 stock remained flat at $25.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

