Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 83,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.26. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

