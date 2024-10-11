Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.
Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,834. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $501.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on Gladstone Investment
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.