Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,834. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $501.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

