Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 3,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 388,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.