Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 56558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 366,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,968,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 135,930 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

