Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 436.4% in September

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 3.25% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GXTG traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

