Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,181 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

