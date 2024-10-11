Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in September

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Wind Energy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ WNDY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.
