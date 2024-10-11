Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 74,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Golden Peak Minerals Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.
About Golden Peak Minerals
Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
